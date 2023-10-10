After Griffin collapsed, he was pronounced dead at Metropolitan Hospital of an "undetermined medical episode," authorities reported.

Man, 32, training to be FDNY firefighter dies after collapsing during training exercise

QUEENS (WABC) -- Loved ones and colleagues are mourning the loss of a Queens man who died while training to be in the FDNY.

Officials say 32-year-old Alexander Griffin of Queens collapsed Tuesday while running in the physical fitness test.

As a candidate for the FDNY, Griffin was training for his required ability qualification certification to be offered a spot in the new academy class.

After he collapsed, he was pronounced dead at Metropolitan Hospital of an "undetermined medical episode," authorities reported.

His obituary states that he was following in his brother's footsteps. Griffin died "pursuing those dreams" of being like his brother, Sean Griffin, of Engine 260.

"While participating in the Fire Department run, Candidate Alexander Griffin experienced an undetermined medical episode. He received intermediate medical care and was transported to Metropolitan Hospital, where he passed away. Our hearts are with the family as they grieve this tragic loss," the FDNY said in a statement.

Griffin's family remembers him as "a young man full of dreams and aspirations." They are accepting donations for funeral costs and medical expenses through a GoFundMe page.

Griffin's funeral is set for Thursday in Queens.

