Long Island street renamed in honor of FDNY paramedic killed on the job

HUNTINGTON STATION, Long Island (WABC) -- A street on Long Island was renamed in honor of an FDNY paramedic who was killed while on the job.

Captain Alison Russo was fatally stabbed by a man while standing outside of FDNY EMS Station 49 in Queens last September.

The 61-year-old was with the FDNY for more than 24 years.

Captain Russo also spent nearly 30 years volunteering with the Huntington Community First Aid Squad.

On Wednesday part of Railroad Street in Huntington Station was renamed Captain Alison Russo Way.

Peter Zisopoulos, the man accused of stabbing Russo to death, has pleaded not guilty to murder.

