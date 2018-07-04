Three suspects are wanted for shooting and killing a Brooklyn teenager while he was sleeping in what appears to be a case of mistaken identity, police said.Video from May 25 shows the unidentified masked suspects breaking into a Canarsie home on Paerdegat 6th Street, where they shot 18-year-old Genesis Wilson in the head as he slept.Wilson was transported to Brookdale Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries May 26.Police said the suspects are gang members who were after a rival gang member.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------