Ambulance window smashed in Brooklyn, EMS crew unharmed

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Someone smashed a window on an ambulance while an EMS crew was driving in Brooklyn Friday, police said.The crew was driving on Marcus Garvey Boulevard near Quincy Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 6 p.m. when a passenger side window was struck by an unknown object."Our crew is currently being evaluated at the hospital, we are fortunate that no life was lost, or major bodily harm was caused to them. This shows once again how dangerous our EMS work is. This is an escalation of how there's no regard to EMS first responders in our city as it continues to spiral out of control. NYPD is currently investigating this incident," the EMS union said in a statement.There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.----------