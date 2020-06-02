New York Gov. Cuomo criticizes Mayor de Blasio, NYPD on failing to stop NYC looting

"I am disappointed and outraged what happened in New York City, that looting and criminal activity hurt everyone in the communities of the protests," he said. "The police in New York City were not effective in their job last night. Period."
Cuomo said the National Guard and State Police are on standby and remain ready to support the NYPD if needed.
At his daily briefing, Mayor de Blasio said the National Guard should not be brought to New York City, saying the 36,000 NYPD officers are best equipped to deal with this situation.
"When outside armed forces go into communities, no good comes of it," De Blasio said.
Cuomo responded by saying he believes de Blasio underestimates the scope and duration of the problem.
"It was a disgrace," he said. "What happened in New York City was inexcusable."
Cuomo said he believed the NYPD could handle the situation because they have protected the city before in these situations.
"I believe in the inherent capacity of the NYPD if managed and deployed. That's what I think hasn't work. That has to be fixed and it has to be fixed today. Stop the looting," he said. "I do think the NYPD if well deployed wouldn't need the National Guard. They are trained to do this."
President Trump weighed-in on Twitter, calling for the deployment of the National Guard.
NYC, CALL UP THE NATIONAL GUARD. The lowlifes and losers are ripping you apart. Act fast! Don’t make the same horrible and deadly mistake you made with the Nursing Homes!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020
De Blasio called Monday's attacks on NYPD officer wholly unacceptable but said violence and looting were the actions of a few.
He also pleaded that protesters do so during the day-time hours and then go home.
Both leaders reiterated concerns that protests could lead to the spread of the COVID-19 and urged demonstrators to use precautions.
PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC
RELATED STORIES:
Tuesday coverage of the George Floyd protests and looting in NYC
NYPD officers attacked amid looting, violence in Bronx
Video shows dramatic post-looting damage in Bronx
In moving show of support, one of NYC's top cops takes a knee, hugs George Floyd protesters
Floyd Mayweather will pay for George Floyd's funeral
Multiple police officers injured when protests turned violent in 2 cities
Manhattan stores hit by looters
Calls for change at peaceful George Floyd protests in Brooklyn
Monday coverage of protests and looting in NYC
SoHo like a war zone after looters go on rampage
Search for vandals who spray painted St. Patrick's Cathedral
Mayor de Blasio's daughter arrested during protests in NYC
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube