Andrew Cuomo delivers speech at meeting of Hispanic Clergy Organization in Bronx

Cuomo offered no new insights on his political future in his second appearance since his reemergence in the public eye earlier this month.
During an hour long address in the Bronx, Cuomo instead offered three points of guidance to politicians:
1) "Reduce the anger" and "emotion clouds logic."
2) "Stand up to the ignorance and the intolerance and stand up to the bullies. Stand up to the extremists. Cancel the cancel culture."
3) Stand up to the politicians: "It's not the dumb politician who is the problem, it is the frightened politician who is the problem."
And in a new proposal befitting a politician potentially considering a run, Cuomo called for the state to use newly available funds to suspend its portion of the gas tax, a proposal Gov. Kathy Hochul has only said she is considering.
Cuomo resigned last summer amid sexual harassment allegations and after a damning report from Attorney General Letitia James, but all district attorneys investigating the claims have said that while they find them credible, they will not being pursuing any criminal charges.
Since then, Cuomo has re-entered the public spotlight.
Last month, his team launched a new advertisement in what appeared to be an attempt to clear his name.
The 30-second ad, titled "Politics vs. the Law," claimed Cuomo has been exonerated from charges he sexually harassed multiple women.
The ad fueled speculation he might one day run again for public office.
In response to the ad, Attorney General Letitia James issued a statement strongly condemning it.
"The only thing Andrew Cuomo has proven himself to be is a serial sexual harasser and a threat to women in the workplace, no TV ad can change that," she said. "It's shameful that after multiple investigations found Cuomo's victims to be credible, he continues to attack their accounts rather than take responsibility for his own actions."
In addition, nine women's rights organizations called on Cuomo to take responsibility and accused him of spreading misinformation.
