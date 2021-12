The Countdown: Biden's warning on omicron; Cuomo investigation interviews revealed

Today's political headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- "The Countdown" is here to get you caught up with all of the day's political news.You can watch it online, on the ABC7NY app or on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV.to learn more. Transcripts released Monday shed new light on CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's behind-the-scenes role advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the face of sexual harassment allegations that forced him from office.Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi said Monday that he is running for New York governor in next year's election, joining a competitive primary race that became wide open when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned.Americans face at least two weeks of uncertainty before major questions may get answered about the omicron variant of the coronavirus