The Countdown: Biden's warning on omicron; Cuomo investigation interviews revealed

Today's political headlines:
Attorney general releases video of interviews in Cuomo investigation
Transcripts released Monday shed new light on CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's behind-the-scenes role advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the face of sexual harassment allegations that forced him from office.
Congressman Tom Suozzi announces run for NY governor
Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi said Monday that he is running for New York governor in next year's election, joining a competitive primary race that became wide open when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned.
Biden: 'Omicron a cause for concern, not a cause for panic'
Americans face at least two weeks of uncertainty before major questions may get answered about the omicron variant of the coronavirus.