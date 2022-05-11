Andy Dick arrested for felony sexual battery in canyon in California, officials confirm

CALIFORNIA -- Comedian and actor Andy Dick was arrested Wednesday morning in California for felony sexual battery, authorities confirmed to ABC7.Dick, 56, was taken into custody after deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Department responded to O'Neill Regional Park in Trabuco Canyon after receiving reports of a man who was allegedly sexually assaulted.Details surrounding the arrest and alleged assault were not immediately disclosed.The victim was taken to the hospital.Dick was booked into the Orange County Jail shortly after where he's being held on $25,000 bail.