arrest

Andy Dick arrested for felony sexual battery in canyon in California, officials confirm

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Los Angeles | Eyewitness News

CALIFORNIA -- Comedian and actor Andy Dick was arrested Wednesday morning in California for felony sexual battery, authorities confirmed to ABC7.

Dick, 56, was taken into custody after deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Department responded to O'Neill Regional Park in Trabuco Canyon after receiving reports of a man who was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Details surrounding the arrest and alleged assault were not immediately disclosed.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Dick was booked into the Orange County Jail shortly after where he's being held on $25,000 bail.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
celebrity arrestarrestentertainmentactorcomediancaught on tapesexually assaultcaught on videosexual assaultbatterycaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ARREST
Suspect in 87-year-old grandmother's NYC shove death held without bail
1 suspect in California baby kidnapping deported 3 times, DHS says
Ex-cop gets 5 years for rough arrest of woman with dementia
Dave Chappelle attacked: Suspect now facing 4 misdemeanor charges
TOP STORIES
17-year-old wounded in shooting near Queens high school
Mega Millions pauses payouts after wrong number announced
Half of NYC drivers not moving cars for Alternate Side Parking
7 On Your Side tips to stretch your dollar and combat inflation
AccuWeather: Cloudy start
Baby formula given away on Long Island to help families struggling
Former Rutgers football star opening dream coffee house in Woodbridge
Show More
NJ mother describes being reunited with son after park abduction
Suspect in shooting of 2 women found dead of apparent suicide
Rapper Casanova pleads guilty to racketeering, drug trafficking
'I have no idea how to fly': Passenger lands plane due to emergency
NYPD officer out of hospital after being shot in the Bronx
More TOP STORIES News