Anti-Muslim messages sprayed on Brooklyn elementary school

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who wrote hate-filled messages on a school in Brooklyn.A worker at PS 52 on East 29th Street in Sheepshead Bay arrived at work Monday to discover the horrifying messages "Kill Arabs" and "Muslims suck" scrawled on the doors.Authorities are searching for a man seen walking on surveillance video. They say he's around 60 years old, about 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds, partially bald with white hair and a beard.City Councilman Chaim Deutsche also tweeted pictures of graffiti on a B44 bus shelter on Nostrand Avenue at Avenue V.It also read "Kill Arabs," just like the graffiti on the school.Deutsche, who is the chair of the Jewish caucus, said that he immediately alerted the NYPD.The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating both incidents and whether the same person is responsible.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------