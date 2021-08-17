coronavirus new jersey

Union County community activist urges people to get vaccine after bout with COVID

EMBED <>More Videos

NJ activist urges people to get vaccine after being hospitalized with COVID

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A community activist from New Jersey is urging people to get the COVID vaccine and using his own story as a cautionary tale.

At first, Elizabeth community activist Salaam Ismiall discouraged people in his community not to get the vaccine. But now he's in the hospital fighting a severe case of COVID and says he was wrong to tell people to avoid vaccination.

Eyewitness News has covered Ismiall's work for years and reached out to him when he spoke out about the numerous COVID deaths in one Elizabeth nursing facility.

"I was one of those anti-vaccine, for a variety of reasons. I've come to the realization that this is all we have," Ismiall said.

RELATED | CVS, Walgreens offering 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised Americans
EMBED More News Videos

CVS and Walgreens will start giving third COVID-19 vaccine doses, but only for those with weakened immune systems. Here's what to know.



He's been in the hospital for about six days.

"I had a 103 temperature, one of my lungs felt like garbage. I was prepared to die. No doubt about it," Ismiall said.

Before this, he had posted online discouraging the vaccines, but now he wants an opportunity to send a new message.

"Well, I mean, I'm not going to beat up on myself," he said. "Not because Salaam Ismiall got sick, oh now he's going to come out ... no, no, no. It has nothing to do with that. I'd die first. "I believe that this vaccine is all we have -- that if we do nothing, just take the hit, then you not only affect yourself, but everything around you."

There is a huge push in Union County to get more people in communities of color vaccinated.

Eyewitness News spoke with Union County Commissioner Sergio Granados about that mission and his thoughts on the new message from the activist now bravely making a new call for vaccinations.

"Listen to health professionals," Granados said.

For more information on the COVID vaccine, residents can head to the county's website.


national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesselizabethunion countyvaccinesmedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthnew jerseynew jersey news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: Field hospitals going up in some areas
COVID Updates: Hospitals at breaking point as delta surges
COVID Updates: Hospitalizations of people in their 30s hit record high
COVID Updates: 8 states make up half of US COVID-19 hospitalizations
TOP STORIES
NYC vax mandate: What you need to visit restaurants, gyms, venues
Tropical depression Fred spreading flooding rain across east coast
T-Mobile data breach may have exposed 100M customers
Woman left husband's body at morgue, spent GoFundMe money: Prosecutor
Warning about fentanyl laced cocaine after rash of overdoses
14-year-old boy arrested in shooting of teen girl at Connecticut mall
Transportation Sec. Buttigieg says he, husband are parents
Show More
US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months: Sources
Taliban vow to honor women's rights but within Islamic law
Amid new COVID surge, skeptics reconsider vaccines
Many top brands affected by expanded shrimp recall
Schools chancellor, Hochul hold roundtables on back to school safety
More TOP STORIES News