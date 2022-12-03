1 in critical condition for smoke inhalation after fire in Brooklyn apartment building: Officials

One person was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. The fire started early Saturday morning.

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person is in critical condition after a fire broke out inside a Brooklyn apartment building.

Officials say that the fire started shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday at 7420 Ridge Boulevard in the Bay Ridge area.

The fire may have started on the third floor of the six-story building, fire officials said.

A resident was taken to Staten Island University Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Officials say they are not sure what started the fire. It was under control around 3 a.m.

Flames broke out around the same time as a severe apartment fire in Upper Manhattan.

Nine people were reportedly injured in that fire, which was located in the cockloft of the six-floor building.

ALSO READ | Police bust Manhattan street vendors, seize $10M+ worth of luxury knock offs

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.