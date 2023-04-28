Six people were injured in an apartment fire in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Citizen app captured video of the scene.

6 injured, 3 seriously, in apartment fire in Bedford-Stuyvesant

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Six people were injured in an apartment fire in Brooklyn.

The fire broke out around 5:10 a.m. Friday on Gates Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Three of the victims are in serious condition. The other three suffered minor injuries.

Citizen App captured video of the firefighting efforts at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

