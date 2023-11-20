Firefighters examine charred scooter at scene of Upper West Side fire that injured 2 people

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fire on the Upper West Side early Monday injured two people.
The flames broke out on the second floor of the building at 99th Street and Broadway.
The two injured people are expected to recover.
Firefighters were spotted on the scene inspecting a charred scooter.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
