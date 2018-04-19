Arrest made in murder of retired Jersey City teacher

EMBED </>More Videos

041819-wabc-vo-TeacherMurdered-12p-vid

Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police have made an arrest in the murder of a beloved, retired teacher in Jersey City.

Anthony Bello, 77, was found stabbed to death on a park bench in Pershing Field Park Sunday morning, not far from his home.

Bello was well-known in the community, where he used to teach at St. Nicholas and coach baseball.

Police say the suspect, 68-year-old Charles Lowy, also lives in the neighborhood.

Lowy is facing charges of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Prosecutors say that Bello and Lowy had an altercation in the park.

Bello was being honored at a wake Wednesday.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arreststabbingmurderJersey CityHudson County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
77-year-old retired teacher found stabbed to death in NJ park
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when car jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News