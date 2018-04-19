Arrest made in murder of retired Jersey City teacher

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --Police have made an arrest in the murder of a beloved, retired teacher in Jersey City.
Anthony Bello, 77, was found stabbed to death on a park bench in Pershing Field Park Sunday morning, not far from his home.
Bello was well-known in the community, where he used to teach at St. Nicholas and coach baseball.
Police say the suspect, 68-year-old Charles Lowy, also lives in the neighborhood.
Lowy is facing charges of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Prosecutors say that Bello and Lowy had an altercation in the park.
Bello was being honored at a wake Wednesday.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts