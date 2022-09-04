Dangerous arsenic levels found in tap water at Manhattan NYCHA complex

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- More than 2,500 people living at a NYCHA complex in the East Village have been told not to drink or cook with water from their taps after city testing found dangerous levels of arsenic.

On Friday night, Mayor Adams came out to the Jacob Riis houses to pass out water bottles.

The city decided to start testing after residents complained about cloudy water.

Tenants say this is a problem that has been going on for months.

The city says there is no evidence of a link between the traces of arsenic and cloudy water.

