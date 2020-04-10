coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC Asian American community donates thousands of medical supplies

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- From Flushing Hospital to Elmhurst, from local police precincts to post offices, many local front line workers are wearing face masks thanks to donations made by a group of local Asian American business owners and non-profit groups.

The groups and business owners from the New York City area came together even before the government pleaded for help, to help make a difference.

"We had to do something and we did," said Robin Mui, CEO of Sing Tao Newspapers. "Imagine if they didn't have the masks available."

Mui and close to a dozen others watched closely as the virus started taking the lives of people in Asia in January and sent critical supplies abroad. But they quickly switched gears when they saw the virus was spreading home to New York.

"We learned from China, that's why we know the first responders are so important to our community," Mui said.

They began sending supplies to first responders a month ago, when they were even harder to find.

Fifty local hospitals started receiving donations before the virus reached its peak, and they've donated more than 200,000 face masks and close to $1 million in donations.

"It feels good because we want to make New York safe," Mui said. "We work together as a family."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





See how our communities are making a difference

Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityqueenscoronavirus new york citycoronavirus7 on your side investigationcoronavirus pandemichospitalselmhurst hospitalcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19hospitalasian americancommunitydonationsnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
New wireless device detects COVID-19 symptoms
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
How Brooklyn kindergarten teacher is making learning special for her students
Hospitalizations and ICU patients increase, Mayor de Blasio says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Show More
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
More TOP STORIES News