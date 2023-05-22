Asian American leaders host panel discussion to address anti-Asian hate crimes

The Asian American Federation and representatives from the United Nations held a panel Monday on how to address anti-Asian incidents.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPI) is prompting tough discussions among community leaders on how to combat hate crimes.

The Asian American Federation and representatives from the United Nations held a panel titled, 'Rising Stronger Together: Celebrating Asian Resilience,' on Monday on how to address anti-Asian incidents.

The panel highlighted Asian American leaders who have shaped the response to anti-Asian violence at the national, city, and community levels.

RELATED | 'Not Your Model Minority: Shattering the Myth'

Among the participants were Queens Congresswoman Grace Meng and Eyewitness News' own CeFaan Kim, who has reported on the issue extensively.

"Throughout history, Asian Americans have been seen as perpetual foreigners," Meng said. "Even in a diverse place like New York, we do not spend enough time learning about the culture and history of different communities."

There has been a rise in reports of anti-Asian bias crimes since the pandemic, and some officials worry there may be a rise due to tensions between the U.S. and China.

