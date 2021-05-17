Asian woman harassed, spit on inside Brooklyn subway train

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating yet another crime against a person of Asian descent after after a 25-year-old woman was spit on inside a Brooklyn subway train.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. last Thursday on a southbound D train near Pacific Street and 4th Avenue in Boerum Hill.

Authorities say the female suspect approached the victim, pulled her mask down, and spit in the victim's face.

She then yelled, "You Chinese dog, what the (expletive) are you using your phone for? You deserve this."

The victim followed her assailant, who got off the train at Atlantic Avenue.

The victim then exited at 78th Street and reported the incident.

The NYPD Hates Crimes Task Force is investigating.

In response to the subway crime spike, the NYPD announced Monday that it is adding 250 more officers to patrol transit system.

It began early Friday morning on the Number 4 train, but by the time it was over, five people would be slashed and punched.


Mayor Bill de Blasio said it represents the largest transit deployment in over 20 years.

