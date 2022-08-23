Man charged in attempted rape of woman who was walking her dog in Bushwick, Brooklyn

Police are searching for a man accused of trying to rape a woman in Brooklyn. Naveen Dhaliwal has more.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man in connection with an attempted rape in Brooklyn.

Authorities say 26-year-old Patrick Serrano was taken into custody and is charged with attempted rape, assault, and sex abuse for allegedly attempting to rape a woman who was walking her dog in Bushwick.

Featured video is from previous coverage

The incident happened July 30 just before 8:30 a.m. near Woodbine Street and Ridgewood Place in Bushwick.

Police say a stranger approached the 30-year-old woman from behind, put her in a chokehold, and forced her to the ground.

They say the attacker continued to strangle the victim, then sexually assaulted her before running off.

The woman suffered injuries to her neck and face and was later treated at the hospital.

One neighbor says she did notice a man hanging around the street the week before the incident.

Enough to put many living in the area on high alert.

"I have daughters, I have a granddaughter, and my wife, and sisters, and I can't just see something like that happen," Julio Monserrat said.

Monserrat and his wife have lived in Bushwick for nearly five decades and the couple formed their local neighborhood watch group.

"There's at least a hundred of us that are paying attention," he said. "If he gets caught on the block he's in trouble."

Others who live close to where the incident happened were shocked to learn about it saying the neighborhood is normally very quiet.

"I feel extremely safe here, " said Ashley Wu who recently moved to the area. "So hearing about an incident like that happening so close to my block is very jarring, especially as someone who does identify as fem and walks around the neighborhood at very early hours."

READ MORE| Police release video of suspect wanted in stabbing at Manhattan subway station

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.