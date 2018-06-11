LODI, New Jersey (WABC) --Another computer outage at Motor Vehicle Commission locations throughout New Jersey Monday led to long lines and frustrated customers for the second time this month.
Agency officials said the problems were a "residual effect" of a statewide server error that caused the initial outage. It meant the MVC computer system could not process transactions online or in its offices across the state.
The computer system was restored by early afternoon, but customers were still fed up after waiting hours to process transactions.
"I seem to have a frustrating time every time I come to motor vehicles," said customer Sharon Fried. "I understand that computers sometimes go down, but they're always down."
"I have all I can do to just keep my mouth shut because I didn't want to get thrown out. It's just brutal," said customer Greg Martin.
Further details on what caused the server problems have not been disclosed.
Some customers said the staff was very apologetic, but added the problems demonstrate that the MVC has to come up with a plan to work without computers if they fail.
