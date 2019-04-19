new york auto show

Floor Tour of all that Toyota has to offer this year at the 2019 New York International Auto Show

Morgan Korn, ABC News, took a spin around this year's Toyota displays with Emerson Niem Chick. Morgan got a first-hand look at Toyota's hottest rides.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Welcome to the New York International Auto Show in New York City!

Some highlights were the 2019 RAV4 Hybrid, also called the 'Official Hybrid Vehicle of the New York Yankees'. Underneath RAV4 Hybrid's rugged good looks is innovative engineering that makes RAV4 Hybrid the fastest RAV4.

Next, the 2020 Corolla whose all-new streamlined design speaks for itself. Corolla has the latest tech, like an available 8-in. touch-screen display and standard Apple CarPlay compatibility that works with your iPhone

Toyota's big talker? The 2020 Highlander. Details shown to us first right after the official announcements on the floor - seating for up to 8 people and Apple CarPlay.

Toyota is devoted to safety and dependability with ToyotaCare.

Check out all that Toyota has to offer this year at the New York International Auto Show!
