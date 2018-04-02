NEW YORK AUTO SHOW

Watch "In the Fast Lane" at New York International Auto Show here on abc7NY

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
The New York Auto show is back for its 118th anniversary, featuring an incredible collection of cutting-edge design and extraordinary innovation.

More than four floors of displays from the world's automakers will feature the newest vehicles and latest futuristic concept cars.

 

Watch Lee Goldberg, Ryan Field, Amy Freeze for your inside look at the auto show! "In the Fast Lane: New York International Auto Show" right here on abc7NY.

Part 1:
Watch In the Fast Lane from the 2018 New York Auto Show

Part 2:
Part 2

Part 3:
In the Fast Lane: Eyewitness News live from the 2018 New York Auto Show.

Part 4:
Part four of our live hour from the Jacob Javits Center with In the Fast Lane.

Part 5:
Watch part five of our live hour from the NY Auto Show.

Part 6:
Watch part six of our live hour from the 2018 New York Auto Show.

Part 7:
Watch the final segment of our hour from the 2018 New York Auto Show.



The event itself runs through Sunday, April 8th with nearly 1,000 cars and trucks on display at North America's first and largest-attended auto show - dating all the way back to 1900.

LOCATION: Jacob Javits Convention Center 11th ave between 34th and 40th Streets
SHOW DATES AND TIMES: Friday, March 30th, 2018 through Sunday April 8th. Monday - Saturday: 10am - 10pm * (Sundays: 10am - 7pm - including Easter Sunday)*
TICKETS: http://www.autoshowny.com/tickets/

COST:
Adults: $17
Children ages 3-13: $7

Children two-years-old and under can enter for free with a paying adult family member
Group ticket options available.
SCHEDULE: Full list of events

PHOTOS: See the show's long list of Vehicle Galleries here.

WATCH "IN THE FAST LANE" SATURDAY AT 7:00 P.M. ON CHANNEL 7 AND ABC7NY.COM

Here are groups and products featured in our show, "In the Fast Lane."

Greater New York Auto Dealers Association
 NY Waterway ( Ferry Service)

Peter Lyon / World Car Awards

Scotty Reiss - A Girls Guide to Cars

Lincoln Tech, Queens
Alan Taylor / Auto Expert
  Productions Plus

Saratoga Auto Museum

Group Tours - ( NYAS web site )

Nick Kurczewski / Car Expert
  Ford: www.BuyFordNow.com
Toyota www.buyatoyota.com
Audi : http://www.audioffers.com/tri-state/locations/index.htm

East Side Settlement House

2019 Audi RS5 Sportback

