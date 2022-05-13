1-year-old girl shot in the face in the Bronx set to leave hospital

The shooting happened back on January 19 as the girl was inside a parked car with her mother while her father went inside a deli.
That's when she was struck by a stray bullet from a gunman who was firing at someone else.
The shooter fled on foot and still hasn't been found.
Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark spoke out exclusively to Eyewitness News reporter NJ Burkett after the shooting, vowing that the gunman would be caught.
"You could continue to go out there and think you're going to get away with it, but you're not going to get away with it," she said. "We're going to find you eventually, because we're not going to stop looking."
Police have released surveillance video showing the shooting, and the gunman can be seen running down the street in a chaotic scene.
The mother called 911, and officers found her holding her baby outside the car and quickly escorted the parents and ambulance to St. Barnabas.
The girl was intubated and transferred to Weill-Cornell Medical Center.
The baby girl turned 1 a week after the shooting, but instead of celebrating her first birthday with her family, she was recovering in the hospital recovering.
The motive for the shooting is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made.
Police are searching for both the gunman and the other person who was his intended target.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
