child shot

1-year-old girl shot in the face in the Bronx set to leave hospital

EMBED <>More Videos

Bronx DA to man who shot baby: 'You're not going to get away with it'

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A 1-year-old girl who was shot in the face in the Bronx is being released from the hospital Friday nearly four months after the horrific crime.

The shooting happened back on January 19 as the girl was inside a parked car with her mother while her father went inside a deli.

That's when she was struck by a stray bullet from a gunman who was firing at someone else.

The shooter fled on foot and still hasn't been found.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark spoke out exclusively to Eyewitness News reporter NJ Burkett after the shooting, vowing that the gunman would be caught.

"You could continue to go out there and think you're going to get away with it, but you're not going to get away with it," she said. "We're going to find you eventually, because we're not going to stop looking."

RELATED | Bronx DA Darcel Clark to man who shot baby girl: 'You're not going to get away with it'
EMBED More News Videos

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark vowed that the city would not stop looking until the gunman who shot an 11-month-old girl in the face was caught. N.J Burkett has the latest.


Police have released surveillance video showing the shooting, and the gunman can be seen running down the street in a chaotic scene.

The mother called 911, and officers found her holding her baby outside the car and quickly escorted the parents and ambulance to St. Barnabas.
EMBED More News Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has more on the baby girl who was shot by a stray bullet in the Bronx.


The girl was intubated and transferred to Weill-Cornell Medical Center.

The baby girl turned 1 a week after the shooting, but instead of celebrating her first birthday with her family, she was recovering in the hospital recovering.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Police are searching for both the gunman and the other person who was his intended target.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

RELATED | New video shows gunman wanted in shooting that left baby girl shot in face in the Bronx
EMBED More News Videos

Police are offering a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who shot an 11-month-old baby in the Bronx last Wednesday.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fordham heightsbronxbabygun violencechild shot
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
2 children injured after shots fired into car in Newark
March held to honor boy shot while eating dinner in car
New photo of 4 wanted in triple shooting, mayor to hold crime meeting
Police searching for group of suspects after 3 teens shot in Queens
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Police to release 911 calls from unsolved Gilgo Beach murder
Man fatally stabbed during dispute in Greenwich Village
Muslim man claims his work clothes were stuffed with bacon by boss
Woman mauled by bear while checking her mail
75 NJ gas stations lowering prices Friday in push for self-serve law
Brittney Griner's Russian detention extended by 1 month, lawyer says
NYC prepares for weekend pro-choice abortion rallies
Show More
AccuWeather: Showers and drizzle
Subway shooting suspect set to be arraigned in Brooklyn federal court
Researchers tracking half-ton shark along East Coast
Elon Musk says Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say
More TOP STORIES News