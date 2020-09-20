coronavirus new york city

Back to school: NYC students finally set to return to in-person learning

Some NYC students to head back to class as in-person learning resumes
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In-person learning returns for New York City's 3-K, Pre-K, and District 75 students Monday, after Mayor Bill de Blasio pushed back the start date because of concerns from students, parents, and staff about COVID-19.

On Thursday, de Blasio announced that in-person learning would be phased-in by grade levels and happen over the next two weeks.

EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Bill de Blasio outlines New York City's updated back-to-school plan.



On Monday, 3-K, Pre-K, and early education sites will open including District 75 for special education.

Children who are enrolled in fully remote programs will still begin full-day instruction.

Children in blended learning will be learning remotely until their in-person start date

The City says students should report to school according to their specific blended learning schedules and parents can check with their child's school to see when they should report.

MORE INFO: NYC Department of Education

Here's the rest of the schedule:

All Elementary Schools (K-5 and K-8) including students in Grades 6-8 in K-8 schools: In-Person Learning begins on Tuesday, September 29

Middle Schools (Grades 6-8): In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1

High Schools (Grades 9-12): In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1

Secondary Schools (Grades 6-12): In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1

Transfer Schools, Adult Education, Evening Schools: In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1

K-2 and K-3 Schools: In-Person Learning begins on Tuesday, September 29

Stay informed with ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker

K-12 Schools:

Grades K-8: In-Person Learning begins on Tuesday, September 29

Grades 9-12: In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1



RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york citycoronavirus new york cityback to schoolmedicalreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkrichard carranzacovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healtheducationcoronavirus testingschoolshospitalmayor bill de blasionyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Online student orientation begins for NYC schools amid protests
NYC schools can open, but hurdles remain
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: Airport receives 1st five-star rating in safety protocols
COVID Updates: Disney plans to reopen one of its water parks in 2021
Follow ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
COVID Updates: Indoor pools in NYC can reopen September 30
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Train derailment: Repairs under way, delays continue as tossed debris causes train to derail
Here's how to watch ABC News Live's "Countdown to the Emmys"
On The Red Carpet at the Emmys: WATCH LIVE
ESPN: Giants star Saquon Barkley has possible torn ACL
Massive fire breaks out behind Citi Field during Mets game
Search continues for 5-year-old who fell into Harlem River
COVID Updates: Airport receives 1st five-star rating in safety protocols
Show More
Officials: Firefighters respond to 4-alarm blaze in NJ
Man ejected from van, critically injured after 2-vehicle crash
AccuWeather: Still a fall feel
Follow ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
RBG to be honored with statue in hometown Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News