Parents, teachers concerned over $200 million budget cuts to New York City Public School system

As New York City public schools kick off a new year concerns remain about budget cuts and how they will impact learning for students.

"Kids are going to be going to school with less than they deserve," Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said at a rally against the budget cuts. "And our kids are going to be going to school with less than we actually have to give them. We should be using all of our resources and all of the tools that we have."

That funding issue is tied to thousands of families that left the New York City public school system in the last several years.

Resulting in budget cuts of more than $200 million.

But School Chancellor David Banks insists no teachers or guidance counselors will lose their jobs.

They may however be moved to another school that has higher enrollment.

And this year New York City public schools will welcome about a thousand asylum seekers some of who arrived over the summer.

The influx in students learning English as a second language means recruiting bilingual teachers will be even more important.

"We've engaged in a partnership with the Dominican Republic, where they are sending a number of their teachers to come and work with us here," Banks said. "Many of will serve as bilingual teachers. And they couldn't come at a more important time, as we are dealing with so many students who are coming in as asylum seekers."

Union officials have cited low pay and large workloads as reasons for staffing shortages not just here in New York City but across the country.

