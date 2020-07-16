Backyard Basketball Workout Series from NJ coach a big hit on Facebook

So Matt Stone, who is the athletic director at St. Mary's High School in Rutherford had a plan. He also runs a boys recreational basketball program in North Arlington, New Jersey.
With his two boys taking part in the drills, the live Facebook training sessions called "Backyard Basketball Workout Series" soon became a family affair.
Soon, coaches and players from all over New Jersey joined him in some of the coaching sessions.
With the growth of the Facebook training session came more viewers. They came from beyond New Jersey, beyond the United States, and from as far away as Ireland.
Last Saturday, the program held its 100th Facebook workout since the pandemic began in March. It's something Stone couldn't have envisioned four months ago.
