Long Island camp driver charged with DWI after allegedly fleeing 2 crashes on packed bus

BAITING HOLLOW, Long Island (WABC) -- A bus driver for a day camp on Long Island is charged with felony driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law after she was arrested while allegedly drunk behind the wheel.The Riverhead Police Department received a call just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that the driver from the Baiting Hollow Scout Camp was possibly impaired while operating a bus with juvenile day campers and camp staff onboard.Officers responded to the scene and learned that the operator, 61-year-old Diane Juergens, had just been involved in two separate motor vehicle accidents on Sound Avenue near Oak Hills, just west of the camp, and had left the scene of both crashes.Juergens was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated DWI - Leandra's Law, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, and 10 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.The bus belonged to 1st Student Bus Company of Hicksville and was impounded and held at the Riverhead Police Impound.No injuries were reported by any involved parties, including the juvenile day campers onboard the bus.All campers were returned to their families without incident.The Suffolk County Council of the Boy Scouts of America released the following statement in regards to this incident.----------