Long Island camp driver charged with DWI after allegedly fleeing 2 crashes on packed bus

The Riverhead Police Department received a call just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that the driver from the Baiting Hollow Scout Camp was possibly impaired while operating a bus with juvenile day campers and camp staff onboard.
Officers responded to the scene and learned that the operator, 61-year-old Diane Juergens, had just been involved in two separate motor vehicle accidents on Sound Avenue near Oak Hills, just west of the camp, and had left the scene of both crashes.
Juergens was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated DWI - Leandra's Law, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, and 10 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
The bus belonged to 1st Student Bus Company of Hicksville and was impounded and held at the Riverhead Police Impound.
No injuries were reported by any involved parties, including the juvenile day campers onboard the bus.
All campers were returned to their families without incident.
The Suffolk County Council of the Boy Scouts of America released the following statement in regards to this incident.
"Nothing is more important than the safety of our youth members. As part of our regular safety measures, we always have a staff member on board each bus that takes youth members to and from camp. Upon realizing that something was wrong with the bus driver, our staff member took immediate action, and we were able to safely remove all youth members from the bus before contacting authorities. There were no injuries thanks to this quick action. Since this is an ongoing investigation, please contact law enforcement for any further information."
