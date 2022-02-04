Fire burning through at least 3 homes in Bath Beach

The fire broke out on Bay 35th Street in Bath Beach just after 7:15 a.m. Friday and spread to two adjacent buildings.
A Citizen App contributor reports that a resident said he smelled gas and heard and an explosion.
The FDNY is searching neighboring buildings and asking National Grid to shut off gas to the block.
All occupants have been accounted for and there are no injuries at this point.
However, firefighters have been unable to access inside the house that apparently exploded.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
