Fire burning through at least 3 homes in Bath Beach

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Fire burns through homes in Brooklyn

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A two-alarm fire is burning through three attached homes in Brooklyn.

The fire broke out on Bay 35th Street in Bath Beach just after 7:15 a.m. Friday and spread to two adjacent buildings.

A Citizen App contributor reports that a resident said he smelled gas and heard and an explosion.

Citizen App



The FDNY is searching neighboring buildings and asking National Grid to shut off gas to the block.

All occupants have been accounted for and there are no injuries at this point.





However, firefighters have been unable to access inside the house that apparently exploded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ALSO READ | Moms start 'Saving Active Hearts' initiative to help schools create plan for cardiac emergencies
EMBED More News Videos

A large focus for Saving Active Hearts is helping schools implement a cardiac emergency response plan. Darla Miles has more.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bath beachbrooklynnew york cityexplosionfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Advisory l LIVE
Tri-State prepares for wintry mix of freezing rain and ice
Thieves target luxury store in NYC, steal nearly $50K in bags
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Major crime on the rise in NYC, Biden promises federal funding
COVID Update: Scientists study why some never catch coronavirus
Funeral set for Paterson teen killed by stray bullet
Show More
2 hurt in Bronx gun battle, suspects caught on camera
Man shot in chest outside White Castle in NYC
Former Eyewitness News reporter Gloria Rojas dies
Vegan Fridays: NYC schools launching healthy eating initiative
Police searching for 84-year-old man missing for over 24 hours
More TOP STORIES News