Shots fired after suspect steals car in Bay Ridge with 2 people inside

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect who tried to steal a car with two people inside in Brooklyn.

Officials say the suspect walked up to a black Toyota Camry on Bay Ridge Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect allegedly showed a gun to the two men inside the car and told them to drive, authorities said.

The person behind the wheel drove the car a couple of blocks and eventually stopped at Bay Ridge Avenue and 10th Avenue.

Officials say some kind of fight began, that spilled into the street and escalated into a shooting.

It is unclear who fired shots, but investigators found one shell casing at the scene, officials said.

Police say the suspect jumped back into the Camry and drove off. The stolen car has Pennsylvania plates.

Officials say no one was hurt.

