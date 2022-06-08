Several residents hurt as fire tears through New Jersey apartment building

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11936296" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police have arrested a man who they believe shoved a 52-year-old woman onto subway tracks in the Bronx.

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire tore through an apartment building in Bayonne, injuring residents.The fire broke out on the first floor of the apartment building on Broadway just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.Flames spread, eventually shooting through the roof into the night sky.Several residents were pulled from the burning building, including one from a third floor window.They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The fire took hours to bring under control.Numerous streets were closed as cleanup work continued.The cause is under investigation.----------