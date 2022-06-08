Several residents hurt as fire tears through New Jersey apartment building

The fire broke out on the first floor of the apartment building on Broadway just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Flames spread, eventually shooting through the roof into the night sky.
Several residents were pulled from the burning building, including one from a third floor window.
They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The fire took hours to bring under control.
Numerous streets were closed as cleanup work continued.
The cause is under investigation.
