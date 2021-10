SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- It was a sudden pool party that appeared before one conveniently-placed photographer.Three black bears took over a pond in South Lake Tahoe, California, but they didn't appear to be too relaxed.In video posted last week, one bear seemed to tap the other on the shoulder and ask the other to move from their spot.The person who shared this video, jokingly named them Larry, Curly, and Moe after 'The Three Stooges'.