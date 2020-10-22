coronavirus long island

Long Island's oldest movie theater previews safety measures ahead of reopening

BELLMORE, Long Island (WABC) -- Moviegoers will find new safety measures in place in Long Island's oldest movie theater, one day before it reopens to the public.

The Bellmore Movies and Showplace on Pettit Avenue in Bellmore will reopen for business Friday.

It has installed a new air filtration system and placed hand sanitizer dispensers in several places.

Social distancing guides are visible, and seating has been blocked off to help people stay 6 feet apart.

Temperature checks will also be conducted with touchless thermometers.

Meantime, AMC is planning to reopen its movie theaters on Long Island and in Upstate New York on Friday as well.

They can only open in counties with COVID-19 positivity rates below 2%.

Theaters will operate at 25% capacity.

Indoor movie theaters have been closed in New York since March.

