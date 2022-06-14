Man drowns while swimming in ocean in Belmar

By Eyewitness News
Swimmer drowns near 8th Avenue beach jetty in Belmar

BELMAR, New Jersey -- A man drowned while swimming in the ocean in Belmar.

Police got a report of swimmers in distress on Monday afternoon near the 8th Avenue beach jetty.

Lifeguards were not on duty at the time, but several lifeguards and water rescue members were nearby and jumped into action saving several people.



The victim's body was discovered about an hour after the initial call for help. His name has not yet been released.

Related topics:
belmarmonmouth countydrowningwater rescueswimmingmissing swimmerlifeguard
