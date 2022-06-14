Man drowns while swimming in ocean in Belmar

Police got a report of swimmers in distress on Monday afternoon near the 8th Avenue beach jetty.
Lifeguards were not on duty at the time, but several lifeguards and water rescue members were nearby and jumped into action saving several people.
The victim's body was discovered about an hour after the initial call for help. His name has not yet been released.
ALSO READ | House on Long Island destroyed after massive fire
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.