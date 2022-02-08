50,000 racing fans will be allowed into Belmont Park to watch the Belmont Stakes race

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11543943" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Upon leaving the store, Suffolk County police say the woman saw a woman filming her.

ELMONT, Long Island (WABC) -- Racing fans can celebrate the most recent announcement from the New York Racing Association.The association will allow 50,000 fans into Belmont Park on June 11th for the Belmont Stakes.That's a huge jump from last year's pandemic limit of just 11,000 fans.It's also more than half of the pre-covid cap of 90,000.The New York Racing Association is blaming UBS Arena for taking up space in the Belmont Park backyard forcing them to limit capacity to the race.NYRA also plans to allow fans into Belmont's in-field for future races.----------