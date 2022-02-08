Belmont Stakes

50,000 racing fans will be allowed into Belmont Park to watch the Belmont Stakes race

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

ELMONT, Long Island (WABC) -- Racing fans can celebrate the most recent announcement from the New York Racing Association.

The association will allow 50,000 fans into Belmont Park on June 11th for the Belmont Stakes.

That's a huge jump from last year's pandemic limit of just 11,000 fans.

It's also more than half of the pre-covid cap of 90,000.

The New York Racing Association is blaming UBS Arena for taking up space in the Belmont Park backyard forcing them to limit capacity to the race.

NYRA also plans to allow fans into Belmont's in-field for future races.



ALSO READ | Woman followed home from Long Island mall, robbed of $3,100 Louis Vuitton purse
EMBED More News Videos

Upon leaving the store, Suffolk County police say the woman saw a woman filming her.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elmontlong island newsbelmont stakesbelmont park
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BELMONT STAKES
NY Islanders new home, UBS Arena, hosts ribbon cutting
More than 11,000 fans to be in stands at Belmont Stakes
Kickoff to Belmont Stakes: Pop-up vaccine site opens ahead of race day
Baffert banned from entering Medina Spirit in the Belmont
TOP STORIES
Police searching for traveling nurse that set hospital worker on fire
Woman followed home from LI mall, robbed of $3K Louis Vuitton bag
Innocent bystander shot in head, killed in the NYC; 2 others injured
89-year-old woman kicked in back while standing on sidewalk in NYC
AccuWeather: Clearing and breezy
Westchester residents on high alert after multiple bobcat sightings
Hochul hints NY mask mandate could be lifted as protests continue
Show More
Mount Vernon HS locked down after shots fired outside of school
Birth equity advocates fight to end healthcare disparities
2 dead in wrong way crash on Palisades Parkway
Fire breaks out at Hotel Pennsylvania building in Midtown
Mayim Bialik hosts the 'Jeopardy! National College Championship'
More TOP STORIES News