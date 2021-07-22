Town of Hempstead boycotting Unilever over Ben & Jerry's Israel stance

A group on Long Island is protesting against the ice cream company's decision to stop selling Ben & Jerry's in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.
The supervisor of the Town of Hempstead is pledging to remove every single Ben & Jerry's or Unilever product from town buildings.
That means every Lipton tea bag, every packet of Hellman's mayonnaise, they are all going to be gone.
He says he's also reaching out to local groceries stores to tell them that they should do the same.
Supervisor Don Clavin and supporters of Israel held a rally on the steps of town hall Thursday to denounce the move by Ben & Jerry's. They announced they would not sell their ice cream in occupied Palestinian territories because it's "inconsistent with its values."
Ben & Jerry’s will end sales of our ice cream in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Read our full statement: https://t.co/2mGWYGN4GA pic.twitter.com/kFeu7aXOf3— Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) July 19, 2021
Some perceive this move as anti-Israel and anti-Semitic. The CEO of Unilever said, "Unilever remains committed to doing business in Israel." But the CEO did not go as far to say that it would break off with Ben & Jerry's because of this.
A group called Vermonters for Justice in Palestine, Ben & Jerry's is based out of Vermont, said in a statement, They "welcome Ben & Jerry's decision to end sales of its Peace and Love ice cream in Israel's unlawful settlements."
"We're going to go through every department and every contract will be reviewed and we are going to hold them accountable for their support of this anti-Israeli action," Clavin said.
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran also released a statement saying, "I am disappointed by Ben & Jerry's decision to align itself with the anti-Israel BDS movement, which unfairly and dangerously singles out the world's only Jewish State. I strongly oppose the BDS movement and have worked hard to strengthen the relationship between Israel and Nassau during my time as County Executive. As a County Legislator, I voted to prohibit the County from doing business with companies or individuals involved in the discriminatory BDS movement. This has been my long-standing position."
The county has not ordered anything from Unilever in quite some time, but they will not do that until this issue is resolved.
The county is allowed to do that under a 2016 law. The Town of Hempstead was the first township in the region to adopt anti-BDS legislation, targeting the BDS movement that attempts to isolate Israel and other U.S. allies from the international community. The law prohibits the town government from doing business with individuals or companies that openly boycott against America, Israel and other allies.
In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio also called for a boycott of Ben & Jerry's over the matter.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says Ben & Jerry's has decided to brand itself as the "anti-Israel ice cream."
He says its decision will have serious consequences for the company, and its parent company Unilever.
