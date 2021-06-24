Transgender woman attacked by man with screwdriver inside NYC subway station: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10576455" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police in Manhattan are looking for a woman who attacked an Asian woman with a hammer Sunday night near Times Square.

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating a possible bias attack after a transgender woman was harassed and stabbed by a suspect with a screwdriver at a Manhattan train station.According to officials, the incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at the Broadway and Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan.They say the victim, who identifies as a transgender woman, entered the station and boarded a southbound A train, when a male suspect made an anti-gay remark towards her while holding a screwdriver in his hand.Police say the verbal dispute then spills onto the train platform and the victim pepper sprays the suspect holding the screwdriver.The suspect then stabs the victim in the ankle and forehead with the weapon before getting back on the southbound A train and fleeing.The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.Authorities describe the suspect as a man in his 40's, wearing a white do-rag.No arrests have been made and the incident is being investigated as a potential bias crime.----------