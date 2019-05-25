Police searching for bandit on bicycle stealing phones from women in the Bronx

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for a bicycle-riding bandit who has been stealing phones from women in the Bronx.
The NYPD says there have been at least six incidents in the grand larceny pattern, all during May.
The victims have been women ranging in age from 19 to 25.
Police say the man approaches on a bicycle and snatches iPhones from the hands of victims on the street.
In some cases, the phone case held bank cards and ID.
In one case, he rode up to a woman dining outdoors at a restaurant and took her purse from the table, containing ID, a necklace, bank cards, perfume, headphones and a phone charger.
The unidentified male rides a black mountain bike in each incident, according to the NYPD. No one has been injured.
The NYPD released a surveillance video showing the suspect fleeing after one of the incidents in the vicinity of East 189 Street and Arthur Avenue.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
