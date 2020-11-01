Search underway for driver who struck, killed bicyclist

The victim was hit by a black Chevy SUV around 4:30 p.m. around 4:30 at the intersection of 97th Street and 2nd Avenue.
He was taken to Metropolitan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The unoccupied vehicle that fled the scene was discovered at 97th Street between Lexington and 3rd Avenue a short time later. The vehicle was damaged, and the airbags were deployed.
The investigation is ongoing.
