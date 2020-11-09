COVID Updates: President-elect Biden begins building Coronavirus Task Force

He is focusing first on the virus, which has already killed nearly 240,000 Americans. Biden will announce details on Monday of a task force that will create a blueprint to attempt to bring the pandemic under control that he plans to begin implementing after assuming the presidency on Jan. 20.
Biden has already named a former surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy, and an ex-Food and Drug Administration commissioner, David Kessler, as co-chairs.
The US continues to lead the world, with at least 9,861,983 cases and 237,123 deaths.
What to know about coronavirus:
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
Here are more of today's headlines:
NJ could implement new restrictions
As COVID positivity ticks up past 6% in New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy is expected to announce new restrictions and possible rollbacks to the state's reopening plan. He will make the announcement Monday in Hoboken.
Staten Island seeing decline in COVID cases
There is a sigh of relief on Staten Island as an uptick in COVID cases is seeing a decline. Last week, city officials say two zip codes were above the three percent infection rate. This weekend, that number has dropped to below three percent. Increased safety measures, however, are still in place.
NY reports 3,500+ COVID-19 cases, highest daily case count since May
New York reported 3,587 new COVID-19 cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday. It's the highest daily count in the state since May. Also concerning, the state's positivity rate was 2.19%. Hospitalizations also continue to inch up, 1,381 patients were reported in New York's hospitals, up from 1,277 the day before. Cuomo also said there were 18 COVID fatalities yesterday.
As cases rise in US, new restrictions put in place
New restrictions are being put in place across the country as cases surge. In El Paso, Texas, the rolling positivity rate is over 24%. The death toll there is 653 lives lost, and 300 more deaths are still being determined whether they may be coronavirus-related. Another hot zone in Ohio, where more than 5,000 new cases were reported on Friday. The governor of Colorado believes one in every 100 residents is currently contagious with the virus, while residents in Denver are being urged to be home by 10 p.m. In Massachusetts, new stay at home orders are now in effect statewide between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., and residents must wear masks in public even if they're more than six feet from others.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Watch Eyewitness to a Pandemic
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: