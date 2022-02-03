Combating gun violence tops agenda for Biden's visit to NYC

The White House said Biden plans to discuss his administration's "comprehensive strategy" to combat gun crime, including increased funding for cities and states to hire more police officers and pay for community violence prevention and intervention programs.
The president's strategy also includes beefing up federal law enforcement efforts against gun traffickers, the White House said.
Mayor Adams likes to call himself the Biden of Brooklyn, saying he and the president are very close, so it's no wonder the president is already paying him a visit.
But today's topic of discussion is very serious.
Subjects will include how the local, state and federal government can combat rising violent crime and cracking down on the iron pipeline - guns sold down south that make their way to New York City.
They will discuss what to do about ghost guns, those untraceable firearms made from kits you can buy online.
And they'll talk about going after illegal gun sellers with federal prosecution.
The NYPD says it took thousands of guns off city streets last year, only for them to be replaced with new illegal guns.
Along with Mayor Adams, the president will be joined today by Attorney General Merrick Garland and Governor Kathy Hochul.
After a stop downtown at One Police Plaza, they will head to Queens to talk to community activists who are trying to stop the violence in the streets.
The president's budget calls for a half billion dollars in funding for cities nationwide to hire more of those community violence interrupters and to hire more police officers.
Last week, Biden spoke with Adams by telephone to offer his condolences over the shooting of two New York Police Department officers.
Officer Jason Rivera, 22, died the night of the shooting. His partner, Wilbert Mora, 27, was removed from life support four days after the officers were fatally wounded after they were called to a Harlem apartment by a woman who said she needed help with her adult son.
Biden's visit comes the day after thousands gathered to bid a final farewell for Mora's funeral.
So far, six NYPD officers have been shot this year, including an off-duty officer who was shot in Queens Tuesday night.
In anticipation of Biden's visit, Adams said: "I look forward to welcoming President Biden to New York City next week and sitting down to discuss how we can work collaboratively to end the scourge of gun violence we are seeing on New York City streets."
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president told Adams, who has held office for less than a month, that he is committed to being a strong federal partner for New York City and other jurisdictions that have been struggling with increased gun crime during the past two years.
Just days after the two officers were shot, Adams announced a plan to stem gun violence that includes stepping up efforts to seize illegal guns.
The mayor also wants the police department to use facial recognition and other technology to identify people carrying weapons, expand cash rewards for tipsters who share information on gun-related crimes and for the city to help businesses pay to install surveillance cameras.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
