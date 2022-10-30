13-year-old in critical condition after being hit by car in Copiague

A 13-year-old is in critical condition after he was hit by a car while riding his bike.

COPIAGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in Copiague.

Police in Suffolk County say Jose Luis Calderon of Amityville was riding his bike on Dixon Avenue at around 9:30 Saturday night.

He swerved into the opposite lane of the road and was hit by a driver.

The teen was taken to Nassau University Medical Center for his injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

