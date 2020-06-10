NYC to paint 'Black Lives Matter' on streets in all 5 boroughs

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is planning to commemorate the Black Lives Matter movement in a big way.Following the lead of Washington D.C., New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday that a street in all five boroughs will be painted with the words 'Black Lives Matter'."The streets of our city will now affirm the vital work activists have done to bring us forward," Mayor de Blasio said. "With a street in every borough painted with the words Black Lives Matter, we are recognizing where we have been and looking forward to where we will go."The mayor plans to work with City Council to co-name the streets and will work with community activists to have them painted."Renaming and repainting a street is a modest testament to the massive challenge ahead of us," Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said. "But in so doing we will, literally, set down a marker for our current goals and mark this era for future generations."The project will begin in Manhattan near City Hall.The other four locations will be determined by the mayor and City Council.----------