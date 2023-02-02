Suspect accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at New Jersey temple due in court

A suspect accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a temple in New Jersey last weekend is due in court today.

BLOOMFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The suspect accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a temple in New Jersey last weekend has been arrested.

26-year-old Nicholas Malindretos, of Clifton, is charged with attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce.

He is due in court Thursday afternoon.

Investigators tracked down Malindretos through surveillance video and the license plate of a vehicle he was driving, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Authorities were looking for the masked vandal who was caught on surveillance video approaching Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield early Sunday and tossing a Molotov cocktail.

The video shows the masked suspect strolling around the property and appearing calm as he walks to the side of the building.

ALSO READ | Delta investigating antisemitism allegations against flight attendant on plane to NYC

He then lights the device and throws it at the front door of the synagogue.

It didn't cause any damage. Officials found the device and notified police.

Members of the New York and New Jersey Anti-Defamation League met Monday morning in the city to address the growing numbers of attacks on Jewish people and their houses of worship.

On Tuesday, Governor Phil Murphy visited the temple to let community members know they are not alone.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.