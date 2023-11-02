Blue Mass in Newark will honor fallen law enforcement

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Archdiocese of Newark will hold its 30th Annual "Blue Mass" to honor all New Jersey law enforcement officers.

They will be honoring 12 police officers who have died.

For the first time, they will also be honoring two local firefighters.

Newark Fire Captains Augusto Acabou and Wayne Brooks, Jr. died while battling a fire on a cargo ship at Port Newark in July.

The service will be held at 10 a.m. in Newark's Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

This year's liturgy will pay tribute to 12 hero police officers including U.S. Customs Supervisor Jacqueline Montanaro, who died while trying to rescue her daughter from a housefire.

Also being honored are: Bayonne Police Captain Paul Jamolawicz, Port Authority Police Officer Anthony Varvaro, Deptford Township Police Officer Robert Shisler, Timothy Sullivan of the Bergen County Sheriff's Office, and New Jersey State Police Lieutenant Gerald Barbato.

Cardinal Tobin is set to preside over the liturgy.

