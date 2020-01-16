Exclusive: NYPD, bodega worker save victim from machete attack in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Exclusive surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows NYPD officers and a bodega worker come to the aid of a man who was chased and attacked in East Harlem.

The incident was reported Saturday just after 1 a.m. in the 1900 block of 3rd Avenue.

Video released Wednesday shows the 19-year-old victim run for his life as he was chased by two men while one held what appears to be a machete.

When the victim stumbled, his attackers pounced and struck him three times before he escaped into a bodega. A store worker locked the door and helped the victim by blocking the suspects from getting into the store.

When officers from the 23rd Precinct arrived, one was already wearing gloves and immediately tended to the victim who was gushing blood from both arms.

The cops took our tourniquets and applied them to each arm, then walked him out of the store and drove him to the hospital.


The suspect with the sharp object was later arrested and charged. He was identified as 19-year-old Abner Suazo and faces charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

Suazo was arrested twice in 2019 -- once for assault in July and once for criminal possession of a weapon in November.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

