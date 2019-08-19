Body recovered after father drowns in New York lake while trying to rescue children

By Eyewitness News
GREENWOOD LAKE, New York (WABC) -- Divers have recovered the body of a father who drowned while trying to save two children at an Orange County lake over the weekend.

Eyewitnesses said the father jumped into Greenwood Lake after the two children, one believed to be his own, had fallen off a pontoon boat and into the water just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

About 10 children were on the boat when the accident happened. Both children were wearing life vests and were rescued.

The father, identified as Dovid Traube, of Chestnut Ridge, was not wearing a life preserver. He submerged and never resurfaced.

An off-duty NYPD officer tried to save the man but was too late.

The children are expected to be OK.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
greenwood lakeorange countydrowning
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIRR service suspended after train hits car on tracks
2 contractors electrocuted while working on NY power lines
LIVE | NYPD commissioner fires officer in Eric Garner's death
Reaction: Officer Daniel Pantaleo fired in Eric Garner death
NYPD commissioner's full statement on Officer Pantaleo's firing
AccuWeather Alert: Scattered storms, then another hot one
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is married!
Show More
Elderly woman fatally stabbed, husband jumps out window
NJ doctor dies after falling 80 feet while on vacation
Shots fired during violent home invasion in NJ
9-year-old bitten by shark in knee-deep water
Exclusive: Homeless man speaks out after jogger gives shoes off his feet
More TOP STORIES News