Body recovered after father drowns in New York lake while trying to rescue children

GREENWOOD LAKE, New York (WABC) -- Divers have recovered the body of a father who drowned while trying to save two children at an Orange County lake over the weekend.
Eyewitnesses said the father jumped into Greenwood Lake after the two children, one believed to be his own, had fallen off a pontoon boat and into the water just after 5 p.m. Sunday.
About 10 children were on the boat when the accident happened. Both children were wearing life vests and were rescued.
The father, identified as Dovid Traube, of Chestnut Ridge, was not wearing a life preserver. He submerged and never resurfaced.
An off-duty NYPD officer tried to save the man but was too late.
The children are expected to be OK.
