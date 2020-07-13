Boy, 1, killed, 3 others wounded in shooting at cookout in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A one-year-old boy was killed and three others were shot when two gunmen opened fire at a cookout outside a park in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.The boy has been identified as Davell Gardner of the unit block of Chester Street in Brooklyn.The infant was struck near the Raymond Bush Playground at Madison Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard at around 11:35 p.m. Sunday.Police say two men dressed in all black opened fire on the group and then ran away through the park. There were no words exchanged or dispute before the shots were fired.The one year old was shot in the abdomen. A 27-year-old man was shot in the ankle. A 35-year-old man was shot in the groin. And a 36-year-old man was shot in the leg.No arrests were immediately made.The violence capped a day of shootings in New York City.In all, 16 people were shot in 11 incidents.The shootings included one in Crown Heights that left a 12 year old wounded.It happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday on Prospect Place Sunday.The boy was standing on a stoop when he felt a pain and then realized he was hit in the leg.At last check he was in stable condition.---------