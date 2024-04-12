At least 16 injured after stolen 18-wheeler intentionally crashes into Texas DPS office: officials

A stolen 18-wheeler was intentionally crashed into the Brenham DPS Office on Friday, Texas officials said.

BRENHAM, Texas -- Texas Department of Public Safety officials are reporting at least 16 injuries after they say a stolen 18-wheeler crashed into one of their offices on Friday.

According to officials from Texas DPS - Southeast Texas Region, the vehicle intentionally ran into the Brenham DPS Office at about 10:41 a.m.

SkyEye video shows extensive damage to the front of the office and 18-wheeler.

Of the more than a dozen people injured, DPS said three were flown to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspected driver of the 18-wheeler reportedly refused treatment, Brenham police said.

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough shared a post on Facebook, saying, in part, "Pray for our Texas DPS as they're experiencing a mass casualty incident in Brenham with a major vehicle accident at their office."

No fatalities have been confirmed at this time.

Investigators advised people to stay away from the area as the investigation into the crash continues.

Our Houston sister station, ABC13, has crews headed to the scene to gather more information.

This is a breaking news report. Come back to this story for more updates.