Coronavirus News: Broadway actor sings from apartment window for his neighbors

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A Broadway actor is using his talents to show his appreciation for New York City's health care workers.Brian Stokes Mitchell was recovering from coronavirus when he started going to his window to clap at 7 p.m. like many New Yorkers.Then Stokes decided to sing for them too.He says he thought it would be a one night event, but was pleasantly surprised the next night when a crowd started to gather outside his Upper West Side apartment, happy to have a free show."I guess word started getting around because now there's quite a crowd assembled out there," Stokes said.