Coronavirus Update NYC: 10 Broadway shows have canceled performances due to recent COVID surge

Among the shows going dark are Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud to Beg, and Tina.
The surge is also affecting off-Broadway productions such as Little Shop of Horrors.
The head of Broadway's Playbill prefers to see a silver lining despite the growing list of cancellations.
"What you're seeing right now is the system actually working brilliantly because every show is testing non-stop. Because of that, we're obviously seeing cancellations, but we're not seeing a whole cancellation of Broadway," Playbill Vice President and COO Alex Birsh said.
The Broadway league launched a website, bwaytoday.com, where theatergoers can get up-to-date information on performances and cancellations.
